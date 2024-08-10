Heavy rains lash Puducherry, normal life hit

Puducherry: Heavy rains lashed Puducherry and its suburbs on August 9, leading to inundation in several housing colonies and roads in and around the town and disruption to normal life.

The union territory experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

In a rain-related incident, a 40-year-old man was feared washed away in storm water here.

Congress legislator M Vaithianathan rushed to the spot on Friday night and geared up the official machinery to trace the missing person.

Residents in the town said they were taken aback by heavy rains as flood water entered the houses triggering panic among them.

The territorial government declared a holiday for all schools including the aided institutions on Saturday, in view of the rain.