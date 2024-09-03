Heavy rains lash Rajasthan, 2 drown in Parvati river

Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) Two youths drowned in the swollen Parvati river in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed several eastern and southern districts of the state.

Bhungra in Banswara received the highest rainfall of 115 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am. According to a weather official, there is a possibility of heavy rains in some parts of the southern and south-eastern districts of the state for the next four to five days.

In Dholpur in eastern Rajasthan, Yogesh (22) and Dilip (22), who had gone to take a bath in the Parvati river near Sakhwara, slipped into the deep water and drowned, Kaulari Station House Officer Bhanwar Singh Kardam said.

In the last 24 hours in Rajasthan, heavy rainfall was recorded at many places in Udaipur, Dungarpur and Banswara districts, the Meteorological Centre said.

It said rain along with thunderstorms occurred in some places in western Rajasthan and many places in eastern Rajasthan.

Sujangarh in Banswara received 101 mm rainfall, Dewal in Dungar received 101 mm rainfall and Rishabhdev in Udaipur received 102 mm rainfall.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in Ganganagar, Sirohi, Sikar, Rajsamand, Jalore, Jhalawar and Nagaur.

From Tuesday morning to 5.30 pm, Bikaner received 42 mm rainfall, Ganganagar received 36.4 mm rainfall, Fatehpur received 30.4 mm rainfall, Sangaria received 29.5 mm rainfall, Jaisalmer received 19.8 mm rainfall, Sirohi received 19 mm rainfall, Churu received 15.8 mm rainfall and Sikar received 9 mm rainfall.

Jaipur MeT Center in-charge Radheshyam Sharma said that rain activities are likely to continue in the state in the coming week.

He said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in some parts of the southern and south-eastern districts of the state for the next four to five days.

He said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions for the next four to five days. PTI AG RT