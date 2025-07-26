Heavy rains lash Rajasthan, rainfall activity likely to persist in coming days

Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) Several regions in Rajasthan experienced heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours due to the influence of a new weather system, the Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to persist in many areas across the state in the coming days, the weather office said in its forecast.

A depression formed over eastern India, centred around Jharkhand and its surrounding regions on Saturday, is expected to move forward within the next 24 hours.

As a result of this weather system, some places in eastern Rajasthan recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall recently, with Dausa experiencing the highest rainfall of 158 mm.

There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in parts of the Kota and Udaipur divisions, while heavy rain is likely in the Ajmer, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions on Saturday. From July 27 to 28, some areas in southeastern and eastern Rajasthan are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with this pattern continuing in eastern Rajasthan on July 29 and 30.

Additionally, the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions are likely to see an increase in rainfall activities over the next four to five days, including moderate to heavy rain in some areas.