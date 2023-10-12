Heavy rains lash several parts of Kerala; orange alert in 3 districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12 (PTI) Heavy rains battered several parts of Kerala on Thursday with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert in three out of the 14 districts of the state.

The IMD issued an orange alert for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta in the state for the day.

It also issued yellow alerts in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts of the state.

It also issued yellow alerts in seven districts -- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki -- for Friday.

An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in the Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts of Kerala during the day. PTI HMP HMP ROH