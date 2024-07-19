Heavy rains lash some Gujarat districts; Porbandar taluka gets 565 mm in 36 hours

Porbandar, Jul 19 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed Porbandar, Junagadh and Devbhumi Dwarka districts in Gujarat in a 36-hour period ending at 6pm on Friday, with Porbandar taluka getting 565 millimetres, officials said.

More showers are expected in the region in the next four days, they added.

The heavy rains caused water-logging in several areas in these districts, resulting in traffic snarls due to closure of some roads, causeways and underpasses as well as other hardships to people, the officials said.

Porbandar taluka in Saurashtra region received 565 mm of rain in the 36-hour period ending at 6pm, which was the highest for the state, followed by 412 mm in Kalyanpur taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka, 401 mm in Keshod taluka of Junagadh, 353 mm in Vanthali taluka of Junagadh and 330 mm in Ranavav taluka of Porbandar, data made available by the State Emergency Operations Centre showed.

Manavadar taluka in Porbandar received 212 mm of rain, followed by 191 mm in Maliya Hatina taluka in Junagadh district, 171 mm in Junagadh city and 164 mm in Mendarda taluka of Junagadh, it added.

"Due to the heavy rains and topography of this coastal region, several low-lying areas were flooded. In some isolated incidents, we have shifted a few people to safer places. However, the waterlogging is under control. The situation is under control and authorities are alert," Porbandar Collector KD Lakhani told reporters.

"Some causeways in rural areas were shut for traffic movement due to flooding. Police are patrolling affected areas to ensure no untoward incident takes place. No deaths have been reported so far due to rains. Officials are working in coordination as per the district and taluka level disaster management plans," Lakhani said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said heavy to very heavy rains would lash parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra, including Porbandar, Junagadh, Devbhumi Dwarka and Amreli districts, during the next two days.

The monsoon is active over Gujarat due to a cyclonic circulation over northeast Arabian sea and adjoining Saurashtra region, the IMD said in its forecast. PTI COR PJT PD BNM