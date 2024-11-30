Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, 'Fengal' continues to move towards coastline

Chennai, Nov 30 (PTI) Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds pounded several parts of northern Tamil Nadu on Saturday, affecting normalcy, as cyclonic storm Fengal, expected to make landfall near Puducherry later in the day, continued moving towards the coast.

What began as intermittent rainfall in coastal regions on the night of November 29, gradually became steady leading to inundation in several areas, including portions of the premises of government hospitals in suburban Chrompet here, and trees were uprooted in a number of places.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the situation at the State Emergency Operations Centre with top officials and later told reporters that all precautionary measures have already been taken and camps have been set up for people of vulnerable areas and food was also being distributed to them. Also, the Chief Minister inspected a pumping station.

Greater Chennai Corporation authorities said 22,000 personnel including engineers, officials and sanitary workers were on the job and a total of 1,686 motor pumps of various capacities including 25-hp and 100-hp were in use. As many as 484 tractor-mounted heavy-duty pumps and 137 pumps of 100-hp capacity have been deployed.

The GCC said work was on in a 'war footing' to clear waterlogging in 134 spots and out of the 9 trees that fell, 5 have been cleared. Out of the 22 subways, traffic flow is smooth in 21 of them. The Ganesapuram subway had already been closed for tasks related to railway bridge work.

Reservoirs that cater to the city's drinking water needs such as Chembarmbakkam and Poondi received copious inflow.

Many residents of low-lying Madipakkam parked their cars on both sides of nearby Velachery flyover. Residents of similar vulnerable areas too parked their vehicles in safe areas. Roads were largely deserted and civic workers, police, and fire and rescue personnel, deployed in vulnerable places performed rain-related relief/rescue tasks.

State-run transport corporations operated skeleton services in Chennai and nearby areas. Railway officials said EMU train services in all suburban sections in Chennai division will operate with reduced frequency until further notice. An official said that by and large, train (including express/superfast) services have not been affected, though there was some delay.

Chennai Metro Rail said its services were operational without any glitches and informed public of parking areas in specific stations that were prone to inundation.

Airport authorities declared suspension of all operations till 7 pm starting from 12.30 pm.

Departure and arrival schedule of both domestic and international flights were affected. Some of the flights were diverted to Bengaluru and Tiruchirappalli and at least 18 flights were cancelled and 12 other flights were delayed.

Chennai airport authorities said IndiGo Airlines has temporarily suspended flight operations, which will resume once the weather improves.

As the sea was pretty rough, police put up barricades blocking access to noted beaches including the Marina and Mamallapuram. State-run Aavin milk supply was not affected and power supply continued to be normal in many areas.

The government had already declared November 30 a holiday for educational institutions and requested IT firms to make their employees work from home. PTI VGN COR VGN ROH