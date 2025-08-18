Heavy rains lash Telangana's Mulugu district

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed Mulugu district of Telangana on Monday, causing roads to overflow and flooding low-lying areas.

According to Telangana Development Planning Society, Mangapet in Mulugu district received 185 mm rainfall between 8.30 AM and 6.00 PM on Monday.

Similarly, Eturunagaram received rainfall of 158.3 mm and Venkatapuram 117.5 mm (both in Mulugu district) while Jainad in Adilabad district saw 104. 8 mm rain during the same period.

In view of the downpour, Police in Mulugu district asked people to remain vigilant in low-lying areas along the Godavari river.

People were asked not to cross culverts and roads overflowing with rainwater.

Similarly, following continuous downpour in Medak district, people were advised to remain cautious.

Meanwhile, four people -- three shepherds and a farmer -- who were stranded in floodwaters along with 560 sheep at Chetlur village in Kamareddy district on Monday were rescued by personnel of SDRF and Fire Services staff and shifted to safe locations, an official release said.

The Met Centre here, in its forecast and farmers' weather bulletin for Telangana, said heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in several districts from Monday till 8.30 AM of August 21.

An official at the centre said during the next 24 to 48 hours, Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rains over most places and heavy to very rainfall in some districts of north, north-east, eastern and western districts.

A red alert has been issued at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad districts till 8.30 AM of August 19, the official said.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of the state from Monday till 8.30 AM of August 23.

The evening weather forecast on Monday for Hyderabad city and neighbourhood said moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur.

Heavy rains battered different parts of the state for the past few days, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation in low-lying areas. Rivulets and other water bodies were also in spate leading to disruption of road links between villages in a few areas. PTI VVK VVK ROH