Heavy rains lash Thane, Palghar; several areas waterlogged, traffic affected

Thane/Palghar, Aug 18 (PTI) Heavy rains in Thane and Palghar districts since the early hours of Monday affected normal life, with waterlogging on the potholed Ghodbunder Road, an arterial route in the region, bringing traffic to a crawl, officials said.

The rise in water levels was also affecting traffic on Chena bridge in Bhayander, while a man was swept away after he fell into a 'nullah' (major drain) at Blue Diamond Square in Navi Mumbai's Sector 28 around noon, they added.

The man could not be traced despite efforts by the local fire brigade and police personnel due to the strong current in the 'nullah' and continuous rain, a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation disaster control room official said.

"There has been flooding in several areas but there is no report of any untoward incident so far," Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

Palghar was also witnessing heavy rain since the early hours of the day but no untoward incident has been reported, said disaster management official Vivekanand Kadam.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat said stretches at Karpe Compound in Varsova and some other places developed potholes due to heavy rains over the past few days, leading to traffic disruptions.

Single-line traffic is being monitored to bring relief to motorists, the DCP added.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Thane on Monday and Tuesday, and a red alert for Palghar on Tuesday.

The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in both districts.

Civic and disaster management authorities said all personnel remain on high alert, monitoring vulnerable spots and coordinating rescue operations. PTI COR BNM