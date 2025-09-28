Heavy rains lash Thane, Palghar; tree fall and lightning incidents reported

Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) Thane and Palghar districts near Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, leading to some house collapses amid waterlogging and lightning strikes, while dams began overflowing, officials said on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in Thane, Palghar, Mumbai and Raigad districts on Sunday.

A man was swept away while he and two others went for a swim in the Ulhas river in Thane's Badlapur area on Saturday, local civic body's chief fire officer Damodar Vangad told PTI.

The fire brigade was informed about the incident six hours late, he said, adding that efforts were still on to trace the man.

Thane has received more than 100 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, officials pointed out.

In view of the 'red alert', both Thane and Palghar district administrations appealed to people to remain cautious.

"Several incidents of flooding and tree fall were reported since Saturday morning. In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Thane city recorded 115.79 mm rainfall," Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Palghar District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said the downpour that began on the night of September 27 has been intense and widespread.

"Our main dams are overflowing, with Modaksagar releasing 62,267 cusecs, Tansa 22,105 cusecs, Surya 10,629 cusecs, and Middle Vaitarna 28,428 cusecs. We are closely monitoring the outflow to ensure safety in downstream areas." Kadam said.

In Vikramgad taluka, several homes suffered damage after trees collapsed under the impact of rain and winds, he said, adding the incidents took place in Dadde, Vaizalipada and Sukasale (Dumadpada).

In Kharshet village of Maswan Saje, lightning struck a house and injured five members of two families. They have been identified as Vilas Sukre Dhanva, Vaishali Vilas Dhanva, Pratik Vilas Dhanva, Sonam Prakash Dhanva and Bharti Bharat Sabla, the official said.

"All the injured were given prompt medical treatment and have since been discharged. In Jawhar taluka, lightning damaged a house in Dhadari village, injuring one person. In Shirashi village, strong winds uprooted an electric pole, blocking the road. Work is on restore connectivity and electricity," Kadam said.

Low-lying areas in Vasai taluka have begun to accumulate water, while in Talasari taluka, a tree fell on a house in Wadvalli Dongripada, he said.

"In Dehane Khumarpada in Dahanu taluka, strong winds uprooted a tree, which fell on a house. Thankfully, these incidents caused only partial structural damage and no casualties. We have deployed teams across affected areas for immediate response," Kadam said.