Heavy rains lash Vijayawada, thundershowers expected in parts of Andhra

Vijayawada: As heavy rains poured here in the early hours of Friday, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) forcast light to moderate thundershowers in parts of the state during the day.

According to the APSDMA, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, East Godavari, Anantapur, Annamayya, and Tirupati districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thundershowers.

"People should stay alert during thundershowers, and farmers must take necessary precautions while working in the fields," said APSDMA Managing Director R Kurmanadh in a press release.

Meanwhile, several regions across the state received rainfall on Thursday with the highest 68.9 mm recorded in Pedavutapalli of Krishna district. This is followed by 65.2 mm in Sanikavaram and 62 mm in Yerragondapalem of Prakasam district.

In total, 18 locations in the state reported rainfall exceeding 20 mm.

While rains were bringing relief from scorching son in parts of the state, other parts continued to experience the heat. Kamalapuram in YSR Kadapa recorded maximum temperature of 39.9 degree celsius and 39.8 degree celsius in Allagadda in Nandyal district.

Similarly, Vaddadi in Anakapalli district, Chandralapadu in NTR district, and Ravipadu in Palnadu district recorded temperatures above 39 degree celsius.