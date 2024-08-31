Heavy rains likely in AP as low-pressure area intensifies into depression

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday in several parts of Andhra Pradesh as the low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression.

"Continuous light to moderate rains would prevail. Heavy to very heavy rains are most likely today over many districts of Andhra Pradesh," a Met Department official said.

The well marked low-pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha moved west and northwestwards to intensify into depression by 5:30 am on Saturday, it said.

Currently located near latitude 17.5 degrees north and longitude 84.5 degrees east, the weather system is likely to move further west and northwestwards to cross north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam around midnight Saturday.

Further, the weather department noted that squally weather with wind speeds reaching up to 50 km per hour is prevailing over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal.

Squally weather could intensify with winds speeds reaching up to 65 kmph on Saturday off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, it said.

Under the influence of the weather system, West Godavari district headquarters Bhimavaram witnessed continuous rainfall since Friday evening, with several roads getting inundated.

Vijayawada also experienced heavy rains, throwing life out of gear and flooding several roads in the city. The district administration declared a holiday for schools on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director R Kurmanadh said parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall today, accompanied by heavy surface winds.

Isolated places in Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Visakhapatnam districts are expected to receive heavy rain, he said.

He cautioned people to be wary of overflowing canals and streams, including uprooted power lines and low lying areas.

According to the Met Department, rough sea conditions are very likely to prevail along and off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission (CWC) warned that most of the rivers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to swell over the next two days.

As increased water flows are expected into several projects such as Nagarjunasagar, Srisailam, Thottapalli, Madduvalasa, Sriram Sagar and others, the CWC called for water discharge as per standard operating procedures (SoPs) after informing the downstream areas.