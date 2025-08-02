Heavy rains likely in Kerala as IMD issues 'orange alerts' across districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 2 (PTI) Kerala is expected to witness heavy rains and strong winds over the next few days, with the IMD issuing 'orange alerts' across several districts till August 6.

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said a cyclonic circulation has developed at an altitude of 5.8 km over south Tamil Nadu and the Gulf of Mannar. As a result, "moderate to heavy rainfall" is likely across various parts of Kerala for the next five days.

'Orange alerts' have been sounded in four districts for August 3, followed by three on August 4, 10 on August 5, and six on August 6.

An 'orange alert' indicates "very heavy" rainfall ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm.

Rains had subsided in Kerala after July 27, following days of heavy downpours that caused widespread damage.

Before the lull, intense rainfall and strong winds had uprooted trees, damaged homes, and disrupted the power supply by bringing down electricity lines and poles.

The heavy rains also led to a rise in water levels in several rivers and reservoirs, prompting the authorities to open shutters at various dams to release excess water.

Flooding of low-lying areas and regions near rivers, along with minor landslides, had forced several residents to relocate to relief camps. PTI HMP HMP SSK