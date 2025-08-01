Heavy rains likely in northern West Bengal till Aug 4

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) Heavy rainfall is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal over the next three days, owing to an upper air circulation and a strong monsoon flow, the IMD said.

Light to moderate rainfall will occur in many districts of south Bengal till August 7, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri are likely to receive extremely heavy rain at one or two places, while Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar will get very to very heavy rain from August 2 to 4, it said.

Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district received the highest rainfall in the state in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday at 90 mm, while Purulia got 60 mm rain during the same period.

The Met forecast a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain in Kolkata till Saturday morning.