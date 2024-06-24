Heavy rains likely in northern West Bengal till June 28

Kolkata, Jun 24 (PTI) Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in northern West Bengal owing to a trough from Rajasthan to Bangladesh and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, officials said on Monday.

A warning was issued for landslides in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, and a rise in the water level of rivers such as Teesta, Jaldhaka, Sankosh and Torsa owing to the possible downpour, they said.

Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur are very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till June 28 owing to an east-west trough running from southeast Rajasthan to north Bangladesh and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, the Met Department said in its forecast.

After days of continuous downpour, there was a respite from the rains in the region.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at a few places in southern West Bengal, especially in the coastal and adjoining districts, over the next few days, the Met Department said. PTI AMR SOM