Heavy rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh from Aug 19 to 23

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department on Monday forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days from August 19 to 23.

It predicted heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam and Rayalaseema.

The Met department also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in NCAP and Yanam from Monday to Friday.

Strong surface winds up to 40 km per hour (kmph) speed are likely in isolated places across the state on all five days.

“Yesterday’s (Sunday) cyclonic circulation over north interior Karnataka now lies over Rayalaseema and neighbourhood and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level,” said the Met Department in a press release.

Further, it noted that the trough now runs from the cyclonic circulation over Rayalaseema and neighbourhood to Comorin area across Tamil Nadu, extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level.