Heavy rains likely in parts of Odisha over next two day

Bhubaneswar, Mar 18 (PTI) Heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, are likely to lash parts of Odisha over the next two days, the weather office said.

Advertisment

An 'orange' alert was issued for Bolangir, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jajpur districts for Tuesday, asking them to remain prepared for heavy rains.

A 'yellow' alert has been issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Gajapati, Sundargarh, and Deogarh.

Forecasting thunderstorm with lightning on Wednesday, the regional meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar issued an 'orange' alert for Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Nayagarh, Puri, Khordha, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput districts for Wednesday. PTI BBM BBM SOM