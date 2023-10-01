Heavy rains likely in parts of Odisha till Oct 5

Bhubaneswar, Oct 1 (PTI) Heavy rains are likely to continue in parts of Odisha till October 5 due to a well-marked low-pressure area over West Bengal and neighbouring Jharkhand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Advertisment

In the last 24 hours, heavy rains lashed parts of Khurda, Puri, Kendrapara and Nayagarh districts, it said.

Jatni in Khurda district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 138 mm, followed by 96 mm at Satyabadi in Puri district and 87 mm rainfall in Kendrapara, it added.

An 'Orange' warning of heavy rainfall was issued for Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Sambalpur districts on Monday.

Heavy rains are also likely in Bargarh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kendrapara, the IMD said.

It also predicted thunderstorms along with lightning in Balasore, Cuttack and Khurda, among others. PTI BBM BBM SOM