Heavy rains likely in parts of Rajasthan over next 3 days

Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed several parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, with Sikrai in Dausa district recording the highest rainfall of 104 mm in the last 24 hours, according to the meteorological office.

The Met office has also predicted heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of the state over the next three to four days.

Heavy rainfall was also reported in Udaipur, Bundi, and Banswara districts, while light to moderate showers occurred in several parts of the state.

The Met office issued an orange alert for very heavy rain in Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Salumber and Udaipur districts on Thursday.

A yellow alert warning of heavy rain has been issued for Sirohi, Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, and several other districts.

The rain is being driven by a weakening well-marked low-pressure area that has moved over northern Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the office said.

Under its influence, parts of the Kota and Udaipur divisions are expected to receive moderate to heavy, and in some places, very heavy rainfall over the next three to four days.

Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Ajmer divisions may also witness moderate to heavy rainfall during this period.