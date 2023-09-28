Heavy rains likely in parts of West Bengal over weekend

Kolkata: A low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rains across Gangetic West Bengal during the upcoming weekend, the IMD said on Thursday.

It said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over eastcentral and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal by Friday and intensify thereafter into a well-marked low-pressure area, moving northwestwards in the direction of north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.

The weather system is likely to cause heavy rain over Gangetic West Bengal on September 29 and 30, it added.

Heavy rain is also likely in north Odisha from September 29 to October 1, the IMD said.