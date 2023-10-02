Heavy rains likely in West Bengal till Oct 5

Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) A low-pressure area over Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh is likely to cause heavy rains in several districts of West Bengal till October 5, the IMD said on Monday.

Light to moderate rain with thunder is very likely to occur at most places over the state, it said.

Heavy rain is likely in the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur till October 4, besides Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heavy rain is also likely in Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts on October 5, it said.

The weather office warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the northern districts of Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, and heavy rain in the other sub-Himalayan districts.

In the last 24 hours, Kolkata received the highest rainfall in the state at 40.6 mm, followed by 36 mm rain in Sriniketan, it said. PTI AMR SOM