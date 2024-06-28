Heavy rains likely to continue in parts of Odisha over weekend

Bhubaneswar, Jun 28 (PTI) Heavy rains would continue in parts of Odisha over the weekend, an official said on Friday.

Under the impact of a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains are expected in some districts, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty.

Heavy Rains are likely in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts on Saturday, she said.

On Sunday, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Keonjhar would receive heavy rains, she added.

Wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is expected off the Odisha coast, and therefore, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Sunday, Mohanty said.

On Friday, the state's highest rainfall of 102 mm was recorded in Angul, followed by Nayagarh (32 mm), Bolangir (26 mm) and Bhawanipatna (16.4 mm). PTI BBM BBM SOM