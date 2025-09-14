Heavy rains, mudslides disrupt NH-29; suspension bridge washed away in Nagaland

Dimapur, Sep 14 (PTI) Torrential rains and mudslides have severely disrupted road communications along the Pagala Pahar stretch of NH-29 in Nagaland, leading to suspension of vehicular movement, officials said on Sunday.

A traffic official said multiple mudslides between Chathe Bridge and New Chumoukedima have blocked the Dimapur–Chumoukedima–Kohima route. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries or casualties.

The strong currents of Chathe River, which has risen above the danger level due to continuous heavy rainfall, swept away a suspension bridge connecting Chumoukedima and Seithekema.

Floodwaters also submerged the bailey bridge linking Dubagaon and Khughovi village, cutting off road communication between the two villages.

Several low-lying colonies in Dimapur town were inundated, damaging property and disrupting daily activities.

Meanwhile, landslides along the Mhainamtsii–Pimla road, an alternate route to Kohima, further disrupted vehicular movement.

In response, the Peren district administration issued a travel advisory restricting the movement of essential commodities and commuters on the Pimla–Mhainamtsii road.

Under the advisory, light vehicles would be allowed to ply in both directions between 6 am and 6 pm, while heavy vehicles (up to six-wheel) will be permitted from Pimla to Mhainamtsii between 4 pm and midnight, and in the reverse direction from midnight to 6 am. PTI NBS NBS MNB