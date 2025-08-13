Heavy rains paralayse Telangana; roads flooded, waterbodies overflow

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (PTI) Normal life was disrupted as rains battered Telangana on Wednesday leading to waterlogging on arterial roads and caused several rivulets and other water bodies to overflow.

Mamillagudem in Suryapet district received 100.5 mm of rainfall between 8.30 AM and 8 PM, followed by 95 mm of rain at Atmakur in the same district, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 46.5 mm of rain was recorded in Rajendranagar.

The incessant rain in the state capital led to inundation of the roads. The personnel of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and other government agencies cleared the water.

The HYDRAA personnel rescued a man who fell into stormwater drain at Yakutpura in the Old City while trying to collect leaves to feed his goats, the agency said in a post on X.

Several flights to and from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hydrabad were cancelled or diverted on Wednesday due to unfavourable weather conditions, airport sources said.

As many as 11 flights were diverted to other airports. Seven of them later returned and landed in Hyderabad by evening.

Following the rains, rivulets, lakes and other water bodies at several places in the state were in spate. This resulted in disruptio of road links between villages due to strong flow of water.

Haimuddin, an electric lineman, restored a snapped wire in the middle of Nagasamudrala lake in Siddipet district by bravely venturing into the water body with the help of others, official sources said.

In a post on X, Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka praised the lineman for his courage and dedication.

The Met Centre of IMD here, in its weather forecast and warnings issued at 2030 hours said very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Medak and other districts between 2030 hours on August 13 to 0830 hours on August 14.

It said very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Medak, Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts of Telangana between 0830 hours on August 14 to 0830 hours on August 15.

The Met Centre said light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at most places over Telangana during the same period.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had directed the authorities to be prepared for the next 72 hours in view of the forecast of heavy rains by the India Meteorological Department.

He asked the officials to make all efforts to prevent loss of human life and livestock.

He also ordered cancellation of leave of all officers and staff in view of the forecast of heavy rains for a few days beginning Wednesday. PTI SJR GDK SJR ROH