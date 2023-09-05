Heavy rains pound Telangana, 4 die in rain-related incidents

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (PTI) Four people, including a boy died in separate rain-related incidents in Telangana on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed various parts of the state throwing normal life out of gear.

Three people were killed after being struck by lightning in the villages of Chityal and Kataram mandals respectively in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, police said adding the deceased were labourers and working in agricultural fields when the incident occurred.

A four year old-boy was washed away in a drain at Bachupally here and his body was recovered about 2 kms away from the spot, official sources said.

A CCTV footage of the incident purportedly showed the boy falling into the drain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that heavy to very heavy rain was very likely to occur at isolated places of Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad districts till 0830 hours of September 6.

Following heavy rainfall in Hyderabad this morning, the District Collector issued orders declaring a holiday to all educational institutions today, even as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff were engaged in clearing waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The downpour led to waterlogging at different places in the city, affecting normal life.

The GHMC Commissioner appealed to the public not to step out of their homes unless it is very essential for the next few hours as the civic teams of more than 3,000 personnel were on the field to ensure waterlogged areas are cleared across the city.

The Cyberabad Police advised the IT employees to opt for 'Work From Home' if possible, in view of the rains.

The IMD also forecast heavy rain isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Kamareddy districts from 0830 hours of September 6 to 0830 hours of September 7.

It also warned that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) was very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana.

Heavy rains battered different parts of the state since Monday night.

According to weather report issued till 0830 hours today, very heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Malkajgiri and at isolated places in Kamareddy, Sangareddy and heavy rainfall was recorded at most places in Medak and Rajanna Sircilla and at many places in Hyderabad, Kamareddy and Sangareddy.

Medchal in Medchal Malkajgiri district and Gandhari in Kamareddy district received highest rainfall of 14 cms followed by Kondapur in Sangareddy district 12 cm, it said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a meeting with district officials to review the situation arising out of rains today and directed them to be on alert as the Meteorological department has warned of heavy rains in the state for the next three days.

Measures should be taken in coordination with all departments to prevent any loss of life and property, an official release quoted her as saying.

Noting that tanks and streams in various districts were already in spate, she asked officials to take appropriate steps to avoid breach of ponds.

Adequate safety arrangements should be made as a precautionary measure at cause-ways, culverts and bridges. In order to avoid the damage caused by heavy rains and floods, regular meetings should be held with the mandal level revenue, PR and other officials through tele-conference mode.

Control rooms should be set up in every district collectorate to review the situation, she added.

At the meeting, directions were given to deploy fire and rescue service personnel and police teams for relief work in rain and flood-hit areas.

Further, the official ordered shifting of people from rain-affected areas to safer places and set up relief camps by providing food, water, medical and other facilities. PTI VVK GDK ROH