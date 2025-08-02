Heavy rains predicted in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) A fresh spell of heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Rajasthan as several areas in the state continue to receive heavy to very heavy rain, a Meteorological department official said on Saturday.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours at 156 mm.

The monsoon trough currently passes through Sri Ganganagar.

Over the next five to six days, heavy rainfall activity will continue in the northern and northeastern parts of the state. However, a decline in heavy rainfall is likely in southern and southeastern regions.

The department predicted increased rainfall activity in parts of Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions from August 3, and very heavy rain in isolated places in Bharatpur division and nearby districts on August 4. PTI SDA ANM HIG