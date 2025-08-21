Heavy rains predicted in Rajasthan's Kota, Udaipur

Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) The Meteorological Department predicted heavy rains in Kota and Udaipur divisions and moderate to heavy rains in some other parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, officials said.

According to the department, a circulation system has formed in eastern Rajasthan and the surrounding areas. Due to its effect, there is a possibility of the monsoon becoming active again in most parts of the state in the next one week.

Due to its effect, heavy and very heavy rains are likely in Kota and Udaipur divisions, while some parts of Jodhpur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, and Jaipur divisions are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains.

The Meteorological Department estimates that heavy and very heavy rain activities in some parts of the south and south-eastern parts will continue for the next three-four days and most of the remaining parts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains.

Rain activities will also increase in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan from August 22 to 29.

Heavy rains have been recorded at some places in Kota, Udaipur and Jaipur divisions in the 24 hours till Thursday morning. Maximum rainfall was recorded in Shergarh of Banswara at 97 mm, the officials said.