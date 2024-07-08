Heavy rains: Schools, colleges shut on Tue in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel as well as rural parts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg will remain shut on Tuesday due to a 'red alert' issued by India Meteorological Department for these areas, an official said.

The decision applies to primary and secondary schools as well as junior and senior colleges, he said, adding that civic bodies such as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, TMC, and those in Panvel and Navi Mumbai have issued notifications regarding the closure.

"The Thane Zilla Parishad, which has jurisdiction over rural areas, has also declared a holiday on Tuesday. Additionally, schools and colleges in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts will remain closed on Tuesday due to the 'red alert' for very heavy rainfall issued by the Indian Meteorological Department," he said.

In a statement issued late Monday evening, the BMC said all civic, government and private schools and colleges will be shut as a precautionary measure due to the heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city.

The BMC's statement said BMC Commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagarani has urged citizens to be cautious and not to step out of homes unless necessary.

"The BMC has put all its disaster management teams on high alert. Citizens are advised not to panic and can contact the BMC's disaster management cell on 1916 for any assistance," it said. PTI ND KK BNM