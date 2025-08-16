Heavy rains see rise in water levels of Terna, Manjara dams in Latur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Latur, Aug 16 (PTI) An alert was sounded on Saturday for residents on the banks of Terna and Manjara rivers in Latur district, following the release of water amid heavy rains, officials said.

Ten gates of the Lower Terna dam were lifted by 10 cm each at 7am, releasing water at the rate of 3,806.56 cusecs into the river.

Later in the afternoon, six gates were closed, reducing the discharge to 1,522.56 cusecs through four gates at 1pm, officials added.

Thanks to heavy rainfall in catchment areas, the Manjara dam in Dhanegaon is now 87 per cent full, they said.

Manjara river originates near the Gavalwadi village in Beed district and flows south, eventually joining Godavari river in Telangana.

Terna river flows through the Ausa and Nilanga Talukas in Latur district.

"The water storage in Nimna Terna reached 95.41 per cent of capacity today. Currently, 1801 cusecs of water is coming into the dam. The storage in Manjara dam reached 91.43 per cent. Since 2pm, 3493.28 cusecs of water has been released into Manjara river," an official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall in Latur district between 1 pm and 4 pm on Saturday.

Officials said eight revenue circles of Marathwada received more than 65 millimetres of rainfall.

Dhoki and Ter circles in Dharashiv received the highest rainfall, at 168.50 mm, on Friday, they added. PTI COR AW NSK BNM