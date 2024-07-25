Heavy rains: Shinde govt must announce financial package for affected farmers, says Wadettiwar

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday said the Eknath Shinde government must immediately announce a financial package for farmers who have suffered crop losses due to heavy rains lashing the state.

Crops on thousands of hectares have been destroyed due to heavy rains, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said in a statement.

East Vidarbha, Kolhapur, Raigad and Pune, including Pune city, Bhor Velha, Maval, Haveli have seen heavy rain, while the condition in Mulshi taluka's Khadakvasla is serious, he said.

In Pune and Mumbai, people living in dilapidated buildings must be shifted to safety, while steps must be taken to provide relief to citizens in Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Wardha districts in east Vidarbha, Wadettiwar added.

He urged people to not venture out into accident prone areas. PTI MR BNM