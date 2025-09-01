Heavy rains, thunderstorms forecast in Andhra till September 5: IMD

Amaravati, Sep 1 (PTI) The IMD forecast heavy rains and thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh between September 1 and 5.

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam on Monday, along with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning over NCAP, south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema.

“Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected in several parts of Andhra Pradesh between September 1 and 5,” the IMD said in a press release.

The department also forecast strong winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema from September 1 to 3.

A 'red' alert has been issued for a few places in NCAP and Yanam on Tuesday, with "heavy to very heavy rainfall" predicted on September 2.

A 'red' alert denotes "extremely heavy" rainfall of over 20 cm within 24 hours.

On September 3, heavy rain is expected at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP, while thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are likely in several parts of the state.

For September 4 and 5, the IMD forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam, with winds of 40–50 kmph likely across the state.

The Meteorological Centre said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation.

Another upper-air cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Odisha coast has merged with this trough, it added. PTI MS SSK