Heavy rains to lash Jharkhand; Orange alert issued for five districts

Ranchi, Oct 3 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert (be prepared) for heavy rain in five Jharkhand districts Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, and Hazaribagh, even as several parts of the state are experiencing downpour, officials said on Friday.

The state has received 46 mm of rainfall until October 3, compared to the normal 11.7 mm, since the post-monsoon period began on October 1.

In the past 24 hours, Karmatand in Jamtara district recorded the highest rainfall of 73.2 mm.

The orange alert has been issued for Garha, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra and Hazaribag districts till October 4, it said.

A 'yellow' alert has also been issued for Koderma, Giridih, Deoghar, Jamtara, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Ramgarh, Ranchi, and Lohardaga until October 4.

On Thursday, heavy rain lashed the state, including the capital, Ranchi.

"Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on October 6. The state may witness light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places tomorrow," an official said on Friday.

"Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamtara, Deoghar, Dumka, Pakur, Godda, and Pakur district on October 5," according to the IMD bulletin.

On October 6, Godda, Sahibganj, Dumka, and Pakur districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Apart from this, isolated thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds up to 40 km per hour are likely to occur across the state until October 6.

The IMD said the temperature is expected to increase by 2-4 degrees Celsius in the next two days. PTI RPS RPS RG