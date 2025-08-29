Heavy rains trigger flood alert in Patiala; villagers told to stay vigilant

Patiala, Aug 29 (PTI) The Patiala district administration has issued an alert for several low-lying villages near the Ghaggar river following heavy rainfall in the catchment area.

According to Rajpura Sub-Divisional Magistrate Avikesh Gupta, the residents of Untsar, Nannheri, Sanjarpur, Lachhru, Kamalpur, Rampur, Saunta, Maru and Chamru villages have been advised to strictly remain vigilant and avoid venturing near the river.

The Rajpura Flood Control Room can be contacted at 01762-224132 for assistance.

Punjab is witnessing its worst floods since 1988, with the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and several rivulets inundating large tracts of farmlands and villages. The three rivers are in spate after their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir received heavy rains for days.

Notably, the villages that are worst affected by the current floods in Punjab are in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the district authorities to further intensify the pace of relief and rescue measures.

Mann is set to hold a high-level meeting in Chandigarh on Friday to review the situation and take stock of the relief and rescue measures being carried out in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dudhansadhan in Patiala, Kirpalveer Singh, warned the residents of Bhasmra, Jalah Kheri, and Raju Kheri villages to stay alert.

Patiala Sub-Divisional Magistrate Harjot Kaur Mavi has also issued an advisory for Hadana, Pur and Sirkapra villages.

The Patiala District Control Room has been made operational and for any assistance, people can contact the phone numbers 0175-2350550 and 0175-2358550.

The Patiala district administration has emphasised that residents must not spread or believe in rumours and should immediately report any rise in water levels.

Notably, Patiala had witnessed major floods in 1993 that inundated large parts of Rajpura and Samana, displacing thousands. In 2023 as well, heavy monsoon rains triggered severe flooding in several Patiala villages, causing large-scale damage to crops, homes and infrastructure.

Officials say that while flood-control systems are stronger now, timely precautions remain the key to preventing loss of life and property. PTI COR SUN RUK RUK