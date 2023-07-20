Heavy rains: Two-day holiday declared for schools in Maharashtra's Pune district

Pune: In view of overnight heavy rainfall in the hilly region of some talukas in Maharashtra's Pune district, the local administration declared a two-day holiday for schools in these areas from Thursday, an official said.

District collector, Rajesh Deshmukh, who is also the chairman of the Pune district disaster management authority, issued the order on Thursday morning for the schools that are located in the difficult and hilly terrain, a statement issued by the district administration said.

A total of 355 schools in Ambegaon, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Purandar, Mulshi and Maval talukas did not open on Thursday, and will remain closed on Friday as well, it said.

The block education officers in the district have been tasked with ensuring the safety of children, the administration said.

The ghat section of Lonavala in Maval taluka recorded 273 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8 am, while the hilly areas of Lavasa in Mulshi taluka recorded 143 mm of rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.