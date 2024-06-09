Heavy security for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi: Security has been beefed up in parts of New Delhi district in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, officials said.

A multi-layer security arrangement involving five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandoes and snipers have already been deployed around the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Drone cameras have also been put into service.

"More than 2,500 police personnel, including five companies of paramilitary and Delhi Armed Police (DAP) jawans, have already been deployed around the venue," a Delhi Police officer said.

"We have restricted traffic movement, diversions of traffic, installing of barricadings. No one will be allowed to breach law and order situation," the officer said.

Narendra Modi is all set to take charge as the prime minister for a historic third consecutive term with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

The national capital will remain on high alert as dignitaries from SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations have also been invited to the ceremony, said the officer.

"We have designated routes from their hotels to the venue and return. During this time, vehicle movement for common will be not allowed. We have already informed common about the diverted routes," said the officer.

Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Hotels in the city such as Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges and Oberoi have already been brought under the security cover.

Commandoes from Delhi Police's SWAT and NSG already checked the routes and deployment has already been made for the program which will start at 2 pm.

"We have already deployed forces around the President's house and various strategic locations for the event," another senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police officials have held multiple meetings at the police headquarters and in the New Delhi district to make a robust security plan for the event.

According to a police officer, as the event is scheduled to be held inside the Rashtrapati Bhawan, it will have a three-layered security both inside and outside the premises. Delhi Police personnel remain deployed at the outer ring followed by paramilitary personnel and internal security of the President's house at the inner ring.

Snipers and armed police personnel have already been deployed on the routes of the dignitaries. The security cover resemble the one for the G20 summit last year.