Heavy security in Mumbai for civic polls; 28,000 cops on duty

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) More than 28,000 police personnel were deployed across Mumbai to maintain law and order as voting for the city’s civic body polls got underway on Thursday, officials said.

Long queues were seen at various polling booths, as the voting commenced at 7.30 am for the 227-ward Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Police deployment at the polling centres had been done well in advance to ensure a safe and peaceful election process, an official said.

More than 25,000 constables, 3,000 officers, including 10 additional commissioners, 33 deputy commissioners and 84 assistant commissioners of police were posted at various polling centres and important places in the city, he said.

"I appeal to every Mumbaikar to step out of their homes and exercise their democratic right by voting in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections," Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti said on his X handle on Wednesday night.

The police have issued preventive orders, prohibiting the use of mobile phones at polling centres and banning posters, banners, and other election campaign materials of political parties.

Anyone who is not a candidate is not allowed to loiter or form an assembly within 100 meters of polling stations, the official said.

Strict action will be taken against those violating the election code of conduct, he added. PTI DC GK