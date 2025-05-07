Heavy shelling by Pak troops along LoC in Kupwara, Indian Army responding in equal measure

Srinagar: Pakistani troops resorted to heavy cross border shelling along the Line of Control in Karnah area of Kupwara district early Wednesday, less than two hours after India launched air strikes against terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire agreement along the LoC by resorting to intense shelling towards Indian side, they said. The Indian Army is responding to Pakistani shelling in equal measure, they added.

Residents of Karnah have taken refuge in underground bunkers, the officials said. The exchange between the two armies was going on till last reports.

"A little while ago, the Indian Armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Indian Army said in a statement released at 1.44 am.

"No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," it said.