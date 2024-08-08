Heavy showers continue in Rajasthan, Dholpur receives 20 cm rainfall

Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Rajasthan with the highest rainfall recorded in Dholpur at 20 cm, the Met office said on Thursday.

According to the Jaipur Met Center, rain accompanied by thunder was recorded at some places in western Rajasthan and many places in eastern Rajasthan till 8:30 am on Thursday.

During this period, heavy showers were recorded in Dausa, Alwar, Jhunjhunu and Sawai Madhopur with very heavy rains recorded at some places in Dholpur, Karauli and Bharatpur districts.

In Nadbai (Bharatpur) and Bari (Dholpur) 15 cm of rain each was recorded followed by 14 cm in Karauli, nine cm in Mahua (Dausa), nine cm in Kathumar (Alwar) and eight cm in Pilani (Jhunjhunu).

Many other places in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Baran, Sikar and Dausa districts recorded two to seven cm of rainfall.

Since Thursday morning, there has been intermittent drizzle in many areas of Jaipur.

The department has predicted moderate rains at several places in eastern Rajasthan from August 9 to 15 and there is a possibility of heavy rains at some places during this period.

Earlier on Tuesday, a portion of a wall collapsed in Jaisalmer's Sonar fort early following incessant rainfall. There were no casualties as the local administration blocked movement on the adjoining road by putting up barricades.

The stones from a wall of the fort crumbled following rain on Tuesday, said Jaisalmer Municipal Council Commissioner Lajpal Singh.

"Though it was a small portion of the wall that collapsed, we have stopped movement on the adjoining road as a precautionary measure so that no one is hurt in case a stone falls down on the road," Singh said, adding that officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have been informed about the incident.

The repair work is now is up to the ASI, as the maintenance of the fort comes under its jurisdiction, he said. PTI SDA AS AS