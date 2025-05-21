Heavy showers disrupt power supply in Murbad

Thane, May 21 (PTI) Heavy pre-monsoon showers accompanied by strong winds damaged power distribution infrastructure in Murbad region of Thane district, plunging many areas into darkness before electricity was restored overnight.

Maharashtra power discom MSEDCL said heavy rains and gusty winds brought down 13 high-voltage and 27 low-voltage electricity poles in Murbad on Tuesday. Additionally, power lines snapped at nearly 50 to 60 locations due to the falling of large trees.

The natural disruption affected approximately 27,000 consumers in the Murbad subdivision. Despite the hazardous weather, MSEDCL mobilised an emergency response.

"Engineers, employees, and workers worked through the night on a war footing to restore power to about 22,000 customers overnight," the MSEDCL release stated. PTI COR NSK