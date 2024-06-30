Heavy showers in Rajasthan, more predicted for next 4-5 days

Jaipur, Jun 30 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan received heavy showers, with Churu recording the highest rainfall on Sunday, the weather office said.

The Met department has predicted heavy rains in some parts of eastern Rajasthan and light to moderate rains in some parts of western Rajasthan in the next 4-5 days.

In the last 24 hours, some parts of the Bharatpur division recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall, a Met department spokesperson said.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota and Jaipur divisions. Ajmer and Udaipur also received light to moderate rainfall, the spokesperson said.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre spokesperson said Churu recorded the highest rainfall of 51.4 mm between Sunday morning till 5.30 pm even though temperatures remained high in the city with a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

He said that 12 cm of rain was recorded in Bari (Dholpur), 11 cm in Baseri, 10 cm in Bharatpur city, 9 cm in Kumher, 8 cm in Deeg, 6 cm in Pahari, 6 cm in Roopbas, 5 cm in Nagaur. Several places recorded rainfall ranging from 1 to 4 cm during the period.

Dungarpur recorded 4.5 mm, Jaipur 3.7 mm, and Alwar 1.6 mm of rain.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 41.3 degrees in Sri Ganganagar. Fatehpur recorded 40.9 degrees Celsius and Bikaner 40.5 degrees Celsius.

Many other cities recorded maximum temperatures between 32-40 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. PTI AG SKY SKY