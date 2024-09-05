Heavy showers predicted in southern Rajasthan; 1 dead in rain-related house collapse

Jaipur, Sep 5 (PTI) A man died in a rain-related incident on Thursday as the weather office predicted heavy showers in the coming days in southern and southeastern parts of Rajasthan.

Heavy rain was recorded in many districts, including Jodhpur and Barmer, in the last 24 hours.

Police said a house collapsed due to rain in Madoli village in Sawai Madhopur on Thursday morning, killing Aman Meena in the incident. His body was taken out of the debris and later handed over to the family after post-mortem, they said.

Till 5.30 pm on Thursday since the morning, 37 mm of rain was recorded in Chittorgarh, 33 mm in Fatehpur, 19.7 mm in Ajmer, 15 mm in Mount Abu, 11 mm in Sikar, 10.8 mm in Dabok (Udaipur), 9.5 mm in Dungarpur, 6.5 mm in Sirohi, according to the local meteorological centre.

According to Radheshyam Sharma, in-charge of the meteorological centre in Jaipur, the circulation system formed over eastern Rajasthan is over northwestern Uttar Pradesh and Haryana region on Thursday.

A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, Odisha region. Monsoon is likely to remain active in most parts of eastern Rajasthan for the next four to five days, he said.

There is a strong possibility of heavy and sometimes very heavy rains continuing in southern and southeastern Rajasthan for the next four to five days. He said that there is a possibility of reduction in heavy rains from September 10 onwards.

The official said that monsoon is likely to remain active in some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan for the next three days and there is a possibility of heavy rains at some places.

There is a possibility of reduction in rain activities and increase in maximum temperature from September 8 in Bikaner division and from September 9 in Jodhpur division, he said.