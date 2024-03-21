Heavy slogan-shouting, cheering on JNU campus ahead of presidential debate

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University campus here on Wednesday night witnessed heavy sloganeering and cheering by students ahead of the presidential debate of candidates contesting the upcoming students' union election.

Sounds of 'dhol' and trumpets filled the air amid slogans of 'Vande Mataram', 'Jai Bhim' and 'Azadi'. The debate was supposed to take place at 9 pm but got delayed.

A large crowd of students have gathered on the campus to listen to the eight contenders for the post of the JNUSU (Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union) president in the polls slated on March 22.

JNUSU's presidential debate is a pre-poll customary ceremony inspired by the United States model in which contenders address students on various issues related to the polls as well as national and international politics. PTI SJJ IJT IJT