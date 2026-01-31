Heavy snow, rain likely in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday; yellow alert issued for thunderstorms

Shimla, Jan 31 (PTI) The local meteorological department has predicted heavy snowfall and rain in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

It has issued a yellow alert for all the 12 districts of the state, predicting thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds up to 60 kilometres per hour in isolated places.

While the snowfall and rain are expected to continue in the middle and high hills till February 3, the weather is likely to remain dry in the lower hills and plains, the Met office said.

The weather is expected to remain dry from February 4 onwards, it added.

In the 24 hours ending at 6 pm on Saturday, the weather largely remained dry in the state.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were 2 to 3 degrees above normal.

The lowest temperature was recorded at minus 10.2 degrees Celsius at Tabo village in Lahaul and Spiti district. PTI COR RUK RUK