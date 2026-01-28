Heavy snow shuts 889 roads, over 3,000 power transformers in Himachal

Shimla, Jan 28 (PTI) Normal life remained affected across Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday as heavy snowfall forced the closure of 889 roads, including four national highways, officials said.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti is the worst affected, with 292 roads blocked. These include National Highway 3 (Leh-Manali) and National Highway 505 (Kaza-Gramphu).

Other major disruptions include 176 roads in Shimla, 128 in Mandi, 99 including NH 305 (Aut-Luhri-Sainj) in Kullu, 91 in Chamba, and 75 including NH 5 (Ferozpur-Shipki La) in Kinnaur. Besides, 20 roads are closed in Sirmour, 18 in Kinnaur, five in Kangra and three in Una district.

The power supply infrastructure has also suffered extensively. A total of 3,237 power transformers remain non-functional across the state, leaving thousands of households without electricity.

Shimla reported the highest number of disruptions with 1,082 affected transformers, followed by 1,024 in Kullu, 369 in Mandi, 200 in Chamba, 199 in Lahaul and Spiti, 164 in Kinnaur, 156 in Sirmour and 43 in Solan.

The state has witnessed heavy snowfall in its higher reaches over the last 24 hours, while middle and lower hills received light rainfall. Kothi village in Kullu district recorded the highest snowfall at 75 cm. Similarly, Koksar in Lahaul and Spiti district received 51 cm of snow, 40.6 cm Khadrala, 36 cm in Gondla, 28 cm in Manali, 17.7 cm in Kalpa and 11 cm in Kufri.

Rainfall was also widespread, with Bhuntar in Kullu recording 55.4 mm, the highest in the state. Bilaspur received 45.6 mm, Kasauli in Solan 44.2 mm, Shimla 29 mm and Dharamshala 23.4 mm.

The Meteorological Department has forecast clear weather for January 29. However, light snowfall is expected in higher reaches on January 30 and 31. A fresh spell of heavy snowfall and rainfall predicted across the state from February 1, it added. PTI COR AKY