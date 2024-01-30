Heavy snowfall likely in parts of Himachal for next two days

Shimla, Jan 30 (PTI) The local meteorological station here has issued an “orange” alert of heavy snowfall at isolated places in mid and higher hills of the state on January 31 and February 1.

The Atal Tunnel in Kullu's Rohtang, peaks of Dalhousie, Chamba and parts of Lahaul and Spiti has witnessed snowfall this evening, videos of which made rounds on social media.

The local MeT office has also issued a “yellow” warning of thunderstorms and lightning on February 3 and predicted a wet spell in the region from January 30 to February 4.

Three or four spells of heavy rains or snowfall are likely in Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla city and adjoining areas, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi during this period, it said.

Light to moderate rains are likely to occur at most places in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Solan and Sirmaur districts accompanied by occasional thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind in low hills and plains, the local MeT office said.

The snowfall forecast over the next two days has brought cheers to farmers and fruit and vegetable growers, who suffered huge crop losses due to the dry spell. The long-awaited snowfall is likely to give a boost to tourism and allied industries stakeholders.

The state witnessed the driest January in 2022 with about 99 per cent deficit rains and 83 per cent rain deficit in December 2023.

The snowfall is likely to reduce visibility and cause disruption of essential services like water, electricity, communications and related services, the forecast said.

The region had a clear Tuesday morning but the sky became partially overcast by the afternoon and snowfall started in high altitude tribal areas and higher hills in the evening.

Lahaul and Spiti police have asked the people to avoid unnecessary movement in snow-bound areas.

Rains and thunderstorms are likely in lower hills and plains for the next five days as another western disturbance is likely to affect the region from February 3 while heavy snowfall is expected at isolated places in higher and mid hills.

The day temperatures rose marginally and Una was hottest with a high of 24.0 degree, 2.3 degree above normal while Sundernagar and Solan recorded maximum day temperatures at 22.7 degree and 21.5 degree.

The cold wave conditions persisted in the lower hills and dense fog occurred at some place in the morning hours. PTI BPL NB NB