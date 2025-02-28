Heavy snowfall in Himachal, rains trigger landslides, about 200 roads blocked

Shimla: Heavy snowfall and rains in Himachal Pradesh triggered landslides and blocked key roads and national highways on Friday, throwing normal life out of gear in many areas.

Intermittent heavy snowfall and rains for the third day have blocked highways. About 200 roads have been closed due to heavy snowfall across the state, cutting off several areas in Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba and Shimla districts from the rest of the state, officials said.

Officials said all educational institutions, including colleges, have been closed in Chamba and Manali. The CBSE Board examinations will be held as scheduled.

Officials said there was a threat of avalanches over tribal areas and other higher reaches above 2,300 metres altitude, and people have been advised to restrict outdoor movement and take necessary precautions.

National Highway 5 (Hindustan-Tibet road) was closed due to snow at Narkanda, while Deha-Chopal and roads connecting the Dodra-Kwar area are also blocked. Theog-Hatkoti Highway at Kharapathar village, located at 8,770 ft, is also closed.

Meanwhile, in Kullu, heavy rains inundated Akhara Bazaar and Gandhi Nagar. Gushing waters have spilt onto the roads, damaging vehicles parked on the roadside. The administration there has restricted vehicular movement beyond Nehru Kund due to fresh snowfall at Solang Nallah, Gulaba, Atal Tunnel and Rohtang.

A landslide at Banala has disrupted the traffic on Manali-Kiratpur National Highway. Restoration work has yet to commence as shooting stones are hindering the work, police said. Several roads within the tribal valleys are also closed owing to snowfall and widespread rains.

As per a weather update, Kothi received the highest snowfall of 120 cm till 8.30 am, followed by Khadrala 115 cm, Keylong 75 cm, Kalpa 46 cm, Kukumseri 38.8 cm, Sangla 23.5 cm and Nichar and Moorang 15 cm each.

The lower and mid hills have also been marred by heavy rains. Seobagh was the wettest in the state with 113.2 mm rains, followed by Bhuntar 113.2 mm, Banjar 112.4 mm, Jogindernagar 112 mm, Salooni 109.3 mm, Palampur 99 mm, Chamba 97 mm, Baijnath 75 mm, Kangra 74 mm, Rohroo 70 mm, Kufri 59 mm and Shimla 54.5 mm.

The sky remained heavily overcast, and the meteorological station has issued an orange warning for heavy snowfall at isolated places in Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts and higher reaches of Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kangra districts.

Light to moderate rains have been predicted with spells of heavy rains at isolated places in Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kangra districts.