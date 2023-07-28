Heavy to moderate rain in parts of Delhi

New Delhi: Heavy to moderate rain lashed parts of Delhi on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Civil Lines, Laxmi Nagar and Lajpat Nagar received rainfall and parts of the national capital, including Jasola and Okhla, witnessed overcast skies.

The relative humidity was 85 per cent around 8:30 am.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 71, in the 'satisfactory' category, around 8:40 am, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.