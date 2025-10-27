Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Chennai, three other districts in TN

Chennai, Oct 27 (PTI) Heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong surface winds are expected in Chennai and three other districts on Monday, while cyclonic storm Montha is expected to lay centred at around 2.30 pm at about 600 km east-southeast of Chennai, weather officials said.

B Amudha, Director, Regional Meteorological Centre, said apart from Chennai, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram and heavy rainfall is expected in Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

Puducherry will also receive heavy rainfall, Amudha told PTI.

As for Cyclone Montha, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards over the southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours, she added.

Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards, and then north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 morning, she added.

It is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, according to the IMD bulletin. PTI JR KH