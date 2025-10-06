Heavy vehicle movement on NH-10 restricted due to safety concerns

Gangtok, Oct 6 (PTI) The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) on Monday issued an order restricting the movement of heavy commercial vehicles on National Highway 10 between Sevoke in West Bengal and Rangpo in Sikkim due to safety concerns following heavy rain.

The restrictions will come into effect from October 7 midnight and remain in force for four weeks, or until further notice.

Torrential rain over the last few days in West Bengal's sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar have led to overflowing of rivers and flooding of low-lying areas as well as devastating landslides in the hills leading to the death of at least 28 people.

According to the directive from the Project Monitoring Unit (PMU), NHIDCL in Siliguri, the movement of heavy commercial vehicles will be allowed every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. The movement of passenger buses, however, will continue to be permitted.

District administrations have been instructed to arrange traffic regulations to ensure smooth movement and safety along the affected route.

The order has been circulated to senior officials from BRO, IRCON, NHPC, West Bengal PWD, Army (HQ 33 Corps), and police departments across Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Namchi, Pakyong, and Gangtok districts in Sikkim for implementation and coordination. PTI COR NN