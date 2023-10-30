Heavy vehicle mows down five-year-old girl in Thane district; driver held

Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) A heavy multi-axel vehicle ran over a five-year-old girl in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred when the girl was crossing the Cavindra-Vanzarpatti road around 12.30 pm and was mowed down by the heavy vehicle, senior inspector Santosh Awhad said.

The police have detained the driver and a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against him, he said.

Locals gathered at the spot and shouted slogans against the police and administration, the official said.

People have been demanding a ban on the movement of heavy vehicles on the route between 12 pm and 5 pm, and the issue is pending with the traffic department, he said. PTI COR ARU