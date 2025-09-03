Heavy waterlogging near Palam Mor causes traffic snarls, inconvenience to fliers heading to IGI T1

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) A key stretch of NH-48 near Palam Mor in southwest Delhi got waterlogged on Wednesday, leading to massive traffic snarls and causing inconvenience to commuters, including passengers rushing to catch flights from IGI Airport Terminal 1.

The heavy waterlogging in the area led to a long queue of vehicles, with several travellers complaining of delays.

“The road goes to the IGI Airport Terminal 1 and due to heavy traffic, many people who have flights to catch are getting late. Many will miss their flights today because of the heavy waterlogging,” said Dristi Singh, a commuter.

A Public Works Department (PWD) official said two quick response teams (QRT) with heavy-duty pumps had been deployed to clear the accumulated water.

“In the next half-an-hour to 20 minutes, waterlogging will be cleared. The flooding is due to the heavy flow of rainwater in the nearby stormwater drain outlet,” the official said.

Delhi has been receiving continuous rainfall since Monday, with intermittent heavy showers lashing the city. On Wednesday afternoon, skies remained overcast and many areas reported heavy waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for central, east, northeast, Shahdara, south and southeast Delhi.

An Orange Alert is in place for New Delhi, north, northwest, southwest and west Delhi, as well as NCR cities, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Incidents of traffic congestion and heavy waterlogging have been widespread over the past two days, forcing commuters to avoid severely inundated stretches wherever possible. PTI MHS SSM MHS MNK MNK